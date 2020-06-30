MP urges strengthening border trade with neighbors

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency on Tue., Mohammadhassan Asafari emphasized the necessity of strengthening economic diplomacy and added, “economic diplomacy is considered as one of the major economic capacities and potentials in the world but it is a matter of regret to say that this important issue has not been taken into serious consideration in the recent year.”

A number of 15 provinces of the country have trade and economic relations with neighboring countries and border transactions with these countries should be strengthened because it can greatly help to grow of country's economy, Asafari emphasized.

Moreover, parliamentary diplomacy should be used optimally to strengthen trade and business ties, he said, adding, “taking advantage of parliamentary diplomacy is one of the effective strategies that can boost the level of our relations with neighboring countries especially in the economic arena.”

Establishing economic and business relations with the countries that have been sanctioned by the United States is one of the other strategies for strengthening economic diplomacy, Asafari maintained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the embassies and economic offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and added, “embassies and economic bureaus of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can play a constructive role in the field of the booming Iranian economy.”

