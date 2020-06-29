Iran to overcome difficulties via negotiations but not with US: IRGC cmdr.

He made the remarks visiting Iran University of Science and Technology.

He noted that Iran has gained remarkable achievements under the sanctions relying on its domestic capabilities and experts.

Iranian senior officials have repeatedly ruled out any possibility of talks with the US President Trump.

Hajizadeh paid a visit to University of Science and Technology's Satellite Research Center, Automotive Research Institute, and National Automotive Platform on Sunday

They say Trump is not a president but a criminal and any move in Persian Gulf waters by the US will receive Iran’s all-out response.

Iran does not need the permission of the arrogant powers for developing its defense, health, and other sectors, Iranian officials say. They believe that Iran has seized the sanctions as an opportunity to improve its various sectors.

Various knowledge-based companies and universities of the country are cooperating with each other to hit the set targets.

Trump ignited tensions with Iran early after taking office by pulling the US out of the nuclear deal, formally known as the JCPOA.

He re-imposed harsh unilateral sanctions against Iran with the hope of arriving at a new deal with Tehran.

Iran has stressed that there will be no new round of talks with the US unless its returns to the JCPOA and honor its commitments.

Also, Iranian people now consider Trump as a 'terrorist' and criminal after he ordered the assassination of Iran’s top military official Lieutenant General Ghasem Soleimani in January 2020.

