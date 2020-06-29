Iran’s gas exports at 3.6bn cubic meter hike last year: deputy oil min.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Mon., Deputy Oil Minister Hossein Montazer Torbati pointed to the registration of new records in production, transmission, distribution and export of gas in the previous Iranian calendar year, and added, “the cumulative gas consumption of household subscribers, industrial and trade units increased about 10 billion cubic meters, indicating a growth in terms of consumption of gas in the country as compared to a year earlier.”

Deputy minister of oil put the average cumulative gas exported last year [ended March 20, 2020] at about 3.6 billion cubic meter, showing a palpable 26 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Montazer Torbati pointed to the gas extraction from natural resources and put the total gas extracted from resources in the same period at about 270 billion cubic meters.

He pointed to one of the most important prioritized programs of the company in the National Iranian Gas Company [NIGC] and added, “constructing and developing gas-supply network in Sistan and Baluchestan province is considered as one of the most important programs of the company. It is hoped that gas-supply project to this southern province will be terminated by Dec. 2020.”

Turning to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country, he said, “spread of coronavirus in the country has not so far affected implementation of developmental programs of the company.”

