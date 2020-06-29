Iran COVID-19 update: 2,536 new cases, 162 deaths

Speaking in her daily briefing, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that 1,461 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized. The total number of infections in the country is standing at 225,205, she said.

She also added that 162 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 10,670.

Over 3,000 patients are also in critical condition, she noted.

With 2,946 new recoveries, Lari said, the number of patients beating the disease has now reached 186,180.

She noted that over 1.63 the COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

Lari went on to say that provinces of Khuzestan, Kordestan, West Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, and Hormozgan have a red status while the condition in provinces of Bushehr, Ilam, East Azarbaijan, and Khorasan Razavi is becoming alarming.