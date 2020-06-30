Over 10.4mn confirmed with COVID-19 infection across world

According to the latest reports on Tuesday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 10,412,345, and 508,228 have lost their lives, while 5,668,668 people have recovered.

With 2,681,811 cases and 128,783 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities.

Brazil has registered 1,370,488 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 58,385 people have died.

There are now more than 641,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 9,166 people have died.

India is the next severely-hit country after Russia with 567,536 positive cases and death toll of 16,904.

It was followed by the UK (311,965), Spain (296,050), Peru (282,365), Chile (275,999), Italy (240,436), and Iran (225,205).

Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday a total of 225,205 cases of COVID-19, putting the death toll at 10,670 and the number of recoveries at 186,180.

ZZ/