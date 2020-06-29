Gloabal COVID-19 update: US confirms 2.6 million cases

By Monday morning (Iran GMT +4:30), the total number of cases stood at 10,243,859 while the fatalities increased to 504,410.

With 2,637,077 cases and 128,437 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 1,345,254 infections and 57,658 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (634,437), followed by India (549,197), the UK (311,151), Spain (295,850), Peru (279,419), Chile (271,982), Italy (240,310), Iran (222,669), , Mexico (216,852), Pakistan (202,955), Turkey (197,239), Germany (194,864), and Saudi Arabia (182,493), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (43,550), Italy (34,738), France (29,778), Spain (28,343), Mexico (26,648), India (India (16,487)), and Iran (10,508).

