Health Ministry confirms 2,457 new infections in 24 hours

Speaking in her daily briefing, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that 1,435 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized. The total number of infections in the country is standing at 227,662, she said.

She also added the virus has claimed the lives of 147 people since Monday while 3,049 others are in critical condition.

So far, 10,817 people have died due to the outbreak, she added.

She put the number of COVID-19 tests taken across the country at 1,666,587 while noting that 188,758 patients with the disease have recovered.

Lari highlighted that the provinces of Khuzestan, Kordestan, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi, and Kermanshah have a ‘red’ status regarding the spread of the disease.

