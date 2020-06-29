Developing cyberspace plays an effective role in fight against COVID-19: Pres. Rouhani

Speaking in the first meeting of Supreme Council of Cyberspace on Monday in the current year [started March 21], Rouhani stated, “use of cyberspace in various fields [including screening and education plan of schools and universities] have greatly contributed to the implementation of Social Distancing Plan as well as confronting the coronavirus pandemic.”

He seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to the unflinching and nonstop efforts of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology [ICT] and National Center for Cyberspace as well as other organizations such as the Ministry of Health and Medical Education for rendering valuable services to the people and all walks of life during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani pointed to the Social Distancing Plan and added, “Social Distancing Plan should be taken into consideration as an important approach by all walks of life in society.”

Setting up and accessing the National Information Network with fair and reasonable price has been emphasized by the government and effective steps have been taken in this respect, Rouhani added.

In this meeting, architecture, components and list of services of National Information Network were finalized, details of which were approved by the Supreme Council of Cyberspace.

