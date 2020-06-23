Health Ministry confirms 2,445 infections,121 deaths in 24 hours

Speaking in her daily briefing, Health Ministry’s Spokesperson Sima Lari said that with the new confirmed cases, the total number of infections has hit 209,970 in the country.

She added that 121 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the past 24 hours which has raised the death toll to 9,863.

169,160 people have recovered from the disease, she said, adding that 2846 other patients are experiencing critical conditions.

475,331 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far, noted Lari.

She advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines while also labeling provinces of Khuzestan, West Azarbaijan, and Hormozgan as 'red' regarding the spread of the disease.

In Khuzestan province, the number of death has been reduced and the number of those who are hospitalized in provinces of Kermanshah, Gulistan, Kerman, Bushehr, and Hamedan has been decreased significantly.

MNA