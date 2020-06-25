Countries' independence not US' plaything: Vaezi

"Political independence, the sovereignty of countries and the common sense of the international community are not a plaything to the US," he tweeted.

"The United States has allowed itself to threaten Russia, China and other countries to pass an anti-Iranian resolution in the Security Council," he added.

Iran regards the unilateral behavior of the US a serious threat to international peace and security and stresses the need for regional and international cooperation to counter the irrational actions of the White House.

On June 16, Iranian and Russian Foreign Minister issued a joint statement and expressed their opposition against US unilateralism in the international arena.

The statement says that The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation are determined to deal with illegal approaches and seek to promote international law to resolve urgent regional and global issues.

Iran has also censured the unilateral American sanctions that have hampered humanitarian supplies into the country, renewing a call for the European Union to take a stand against such illegal US moves.

