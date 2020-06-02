US sanctions should not disrupt developing economic ties between Iran-Serbia

Rouhani made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić on Tue.

He pointed to the planning and successes achieved by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, such as producing coronavirus diagnostic kits by knowledge-based companies and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to share experiences and scientific-technology cooperation with Serbia in relevant field.”

Rouhani welcomed the proposal of Serbian president for the expansion and development of trade-economic ties between the two countries and emphasized, “officials of the two countries should use all existing capacities and opportunities created for the expansion of bilateral cooperation and joint economic activities.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani pointed to the US sanctions imposed against Iran and added, “we should not allow cruel and illegal US sanctions disrupt development of economic ties between the two countries.”

Turning to the common positions of the two countries in the field of countering US unilateralism and the need for more cooperation between the two countries in international organizations and assemblies, he added, “the two nations of Iran and Serbia have always resisted against interference of strangers for maintaining their independence.”

For his part, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić pointed to the coronavirus global pandemic and added, “all countries and governments should help each other in this condition in order to overcome the pandemic.”

Serbia has always opposed US imposition of sanctions against Iran and will stand by Iranian people and government, he emphasized.

Serbian president also lauded Iran’s independent approach on various international issues such as respecting territorial integrity and right of sovereignty of nations and governments.

MA/4940666