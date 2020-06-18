Iran urges intl. community to not let US use intl. bodies as ‘political instrument’

Speaking in a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors, the Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna slammed the US administration for using international organizations as a “disposable political instrument” to fulfill its interests while calling on the international community to stand against the US unilateralism.

“Unfortunately, the United States has gotten used to such behavior, and if an international organization wants to be duty-bound to act against the US’ will, it will face Donald Trump’s famous phrase of ‘you’re fired’,” he said.

Gharibabadi went on to censure the Trump administration for resorting to coercive measures against Iran and imposing 129 sanctions on Iranians, saying the inhumane, unilateral and illegal sanctions have directly targeted the lives of ordinary people.

The US government, whose policy is “kneeling on the neck”, is brazenly proud that pressures and economic terrorism on civilians are yielding results, Gharibabadi deplored.

The ambassador further dismissed the bogus anti-Iran claims raised by Saudi Arabia in a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors, saying “the federation of two warmongers”, namely the United States and the Saudi kingdom, is the mastermind of creating terrorist groups as a strategy to cover up its own crimes.

He also denounced the allegations that the Israeli regime’s representative has made against Iran in the IAEA Board of Governors meeting, saying, “It is really ridiculous that this regime (Israel) that is not a member of any arms control and disarmament mechanism, has not given the IAEA inspectors access to any of its nuclear facilities, and is in possession of all types of weapons of mass destruction, is calling on Iran to work in close cooperation with the IAEA.”

Iran has warned the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors that an unconstructive decision on the basis of the Zionist regime’s claims would draw a proportionate response from Tehran.

