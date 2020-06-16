Iran, Russia issue joint statement against US unilateralism

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov issued a joint statement on promoting international law in 13 articles on Tuesday.

The statement says that The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation are determined to deal with illegal approaches and seek to promote international law to resolve urgent regional and global issues.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation reject the approaches that seek to undermine international law,” the statement added.

Both sides also reaffirmed their full commitment to the 1970 Resolution on the Principles of International Law on Friendly Relations.

to be updated.

FA/IRN 83823663