Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on June 25

Ebtekar:

Rouhani's answers to public opinion

Ettela’at:

Rouhani: Iran ready for holding talks with US whenever Americans step back to JCPOA, retaliate damages

Coronavirus outbreaks in 9 Iranian provinces

Zarif: Iran against unilateralism, weakening JCPOA

Javan:

25-year-agreement between lion, dragon

Shargh:

1st Dep. Head of Iran's Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei urges Romani to respond Judge Mansouri's death

Rouhani: Iran not waiting for US Presidential elections

Kayhan:

New Parliament in charge of recent rial depreciation

HJ