Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on June 25

Ebtekar:
Rouhani's answers to public opinion
Ettela’at:
Rouhani: Iran ready for holding talks with US whenever Americans step back to JCPOA, retaliate damages
Coronavirus outbreaks in 9 Iranian provinces
Zarif: Iran against unilateralism, weakening JCPOA
Javan:
25-year-agreement between lion, dragon
Shargh:
1st Dep. Head of Iran's Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei urges Romani to respond Judge Mansouri's death
Rouhani: Iran not waiting for US Presidential elections
Kayhan:
New Parliament in charge of recent rial depreciation
HJ
