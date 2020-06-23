Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on June 23

Etela’at
Iraqi army conducts comprehensive operation against ISIL in Saudi borders
Vice president says govt. gearing up for $41 billion non-oil exports
Leader’s advisor: Iran ready for unconditional talks with Saudi Arabia
Senior economic official: foreign currency market to regain balance
Afghan delegation’s visit to Iran
Veep says non-oil exports govt. priority
Vice president says exports revenues to be used for boosting domestic economy
Bolton’s book reveals Trump-Trump contradiction
Iran-Afghanistan ties on path of friendly interaction
Iran, Afghanistan take a big step in boosting ties
Iran’s first supermarket to be opened in Venezuela
Trump’s disappointing rally: only 6,000 showed up
Fox News: Protesters seeking to topple the current US regime
