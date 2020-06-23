Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on June 23

Etela’at

Iraqi army conducts comprehensive operation against ISIL in Saudi borders

Vice president says govt. gearing up for $41 billion non-oil exports

Leader’s advisor: Iran ready for unconditional talks with Saudi Arabia

Senior economic official: foreign currency market to regain balance

Iran

Afghan delegation’s visit to Iran

Veep says non-oil exports govt. priority

Ebtekar

Vice president says exports revenues to be used for boosting domestic economy

Bolton’s book reveals Trump-Trump contradiction

Iran-Afghanistan ties on path of friendly interaction

Shahrvand

Iran, Afghanistan take a big step in boosting ties

Kayhan

Iran’s first supermarket to be opened in Venezuela

Trump’s disappointing rally: only 6,000 showed up

Fox News: Protesters seeking to topple the current US regime

