Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on June 27

Arman-e Melli:

Gas tank explosion in Parchin

Aftab:

US trap for al-Kadhimi

Zanganeh dismisses rumors that Iran has given gasoline to Venezuela for free

Ebtekar:

Kosar; new defender of Iran's sky

Trump swims against direction of US protests

Israel regime's pertinacity with world

Etemad:

Construction of Goreh-Jask Pipeline project started

Etela'at:

IAIO delivers Kosar jets to Army

Iraqi security forces raid headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah

Iran:

Iran coronavirus cases surpasses 10,000

Trump: situation of 20 US cities even worse than situation in Guatemala

