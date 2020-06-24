Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on June 24

Ebtekar:

Parliament starts taking steps to stop implementing ‘Additional Protocol’

Venezuela nods for talks with the US

Ettela’at:

IRGC to establish permanent base in Indian Ocean

Saudi regime in shock and fear after Yemeni army’s strikes against Riyadh

IRGC holds military drill in Kordestan

Javan:

Yemeni missiles shake Riyadh

Khorasan:

Iran, China standing in a historic point; aspects of 25-year comprehensive cooperation document

Shargh:

Where is judge Mansuri? MP claims Mansuri has fled using suicide as deception

Kayhan:

America’s meaningful retreat in Syria; Bashar al-Assad to remain

Iran self-sufficient in building power plants

American people putting persistent efforts to topple symbols of slavery

MAH