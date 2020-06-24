Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on June 24

Ebtekar:
Parliament starts taking steps to stop implementing ‘Additional Protocol’
Venezuela nods for talks with the US
Ettela’at:
IRGC to establish permanent base in Indian Ocean
Saudi regime in shock and fear after Yemeni army’s strikes against Riyadh
IRGC holds military drill in Kordestan
Javan:
Yemeni missiles shake Riyadh
Khorasan:
Iran, China standing in a historic point; aspects of 25-year comprehensive cooperation document
Shargh:
Where is judge Mansuri? MP claims Mansuri has fled using suicide as deception
Kayhan:
America’s meaningful retreat in Syria; Bashar al-Assad to remain
Iran self-sufficient in building power plants
American people putting persistent efforts to topple symbols of slavery
