Over 1 ton of narcotics busted in Iran's Hormozgan

The Police Commander of Hormozgan Province Brigadier General Gholamreza Jafari said on Monday that following the intelligence activities of the police forces of Bandar Abbass, Minab, and Hajiabad cities a total amount of 1.177 ton of illicit drugs including 1.169 ton of opium, 4.120 kg of heroin, 503 grams of Hashish and 4.58 kg of other narcotics have been confiscated during the last 48 hours.

11 vehicles carrying narcotics have been seized in this regard and 21 smugglers were arrested, he added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

RHM/5130184