Police dismantle drugs band, seize narcotics in SW Iran

Police Chief of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province Second Brigadier General Gholam Abbas Gholamzadeh said on Saturday that 293 kilograms of opium and 7 kilograms of heroin were confiscated during the operation.

Three smugglers have been arrested in this regard and handed over to the judicial officials and three vehicles were seized, he added.

According to the police chief, the anti-narcotics police of the province have busted a total of 2.046 tons of different illicit drugs and dismantled 29 trafficking bands in the past nine months to December 21.

The confiscation of illicit drugs in the province has witnessed a 10% growth in comparison with the corresponding period of last year, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/IRN 83602196