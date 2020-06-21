Parl. National Security Commission mulls over IAEA BoG’s resolution against Iran: Spox

Amouei said on Sunday, “Investigating into various dimensions of the illegal and illegitimate resolution of IAEA’s Board of Governors was another topic of today’s meeting of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.”

He reiterated, “Issuance of this resolution was taken into consideration as one of the current issues in the country and some members of the Commission shred their views on this issue.”

EU’s troika resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran was approved on Friday, June 19 despite the strong opposition of China and Russia, he added.

In this resolution, three European countries including UK, Germany and France backed by the United States urged Iran to end IAEA inspectors’ access to two of its nuclear sites and fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Amouei continued.

This is for the first time in eight years that IAEA issues resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Yesterday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi noted that it is not acceptable that the IAEA is putting pressure on the Islamic Republic based on false claims and wrong information.

“The basis and framework of our cooperation are clear, and therefore, this resolution is unacceptable to us. The most important point is the dual and strange behavior of European countries, especially Germany, Britain, and France,” he added.

“These three countries which are also members of the JCPOA and are aware of the situation have unfortunately entered a non-constructive and dangerous game,” he emphasized.

“We think the European countries are caught in a trap laid by Zionists and the US and once again showed that they are powerless countries which cannot be trusted,” he maintained.

Mousavi also warned the European countries and the IAEA over the issuance of the resolution against the peaceful nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

