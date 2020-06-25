  1. Politics
Russian diplomat lauds Iranian president's position on coop. with IAEA

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that Iran's position on the recent resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors has been 'very responsible'.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “President H.Rouhani outlined official reaction to recent #IAEA Board of Governors resolution on #Iran.”

“He expressed dissatisfaction with this decision, warned about possible negative consequences but confirmed the continuation of cooperation with IAEA. Very responsible position,” he added.

It should be noted that President Rouhani expressed concern on Wednesday over the pressure of the US and Zionist Regime on the IAEA and noted they may mislead the Agency.  

