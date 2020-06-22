China not to support resolution that escalates tension: spox

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday that China has always hated politicizing, and calls on the IAEA to act “impartially” on Iran's nuclear program.

“The IAEA is expected to support Iran's peaceful nuclear activities with an objective, professional and impartial approach,” he said.

Noting that Iran has clearly expressed its readiness to resolve its nuclear issue through dialogue with the IAEA, he maintained, “Under such circumstances, China will not pass any resolution that would escalate tensions.”

He expressed hope that all parties would be able to maintain their composure and support Iran and the IAEA to resolve disputes through dialogue and cooperation.

Lijian described China's position on the Iranian nuclear issue as “maintaining JCPOA, supporting multilateralism, keeping peace and stability in the Middle East, and maintaining international order under international law.”

He went on to say, “We want to continue working with the relevant parties to make relentless efforts to advance the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue.”

The European Troika resolution against Iran was approved by the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors on Friday, despite strong opposition from China and Russia.

The resolution, backed by Britain, Germany, and France, with US support, called on Iran to give access to IAEA inspectors to two nuclear sites and to fully cooperate with them.

