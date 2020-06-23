Russia says putting pressure on Iran against claims of commitments under JCPOA

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, adoption of the IAEA Board of Governors resolution on Iran was not dictated by the real state of affairs in terms of applying guarantees in Iran, TASS news agency reported.

Speculations of the United Kingdom, Germany and France regarding the dispute resolution mechanism on the Iranian nuclear deal which paves the way to reinstating sanctions of the UN Security Council against Tehran and their heightening of tensions regarding this issue in the IAEA contradict their assurances of commitment to the agreement, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said in a comment published on the ministry’s official website Monday.

"Reassurances of British, German and French colleagues that they are committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and looking for ways to minimize negative effect of American sanctions against Iran run counter to their actions to heighten tensions surrounding the Iranian nuclear program in the IAEA as well as speculations about triggering the dispute resolution mechanism under article 36 of the JCPOA," she noted.

According to Maria Zakharova, agreeing access of IAEA representatives to Iranian facilities that the agency takes interest in is possible in the framework of existing standard procedures.

"The adoption of IAEA Board of Governors resolution on Iran was not dictated by the reality of applying guarantees in Iran," she said, adding, “we are certain that all questions arising, including the agreement of access to facilities that the agency is interested in, could be resolved in the framework of standard procedures of cooperation between states and the IAEA Secretariat."

"It is not coincidental that the resolution in the end was not supported by states representing more than half of the world’s population, including two UN Security Council permanent members," Zakharova stressed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also emphasized that Moscow along with Chinese partners warned the sponsors in advance that this resolution would be counterproductive, as it will only do harm.

"We repeatedly urged against playing up to backers of the policy of maximum pressure on Iran which completely discredited itself both politically and practically," Zakharova pointed out.

MA/TASS