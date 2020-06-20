Russia calls upon IAEA, Iran to settle the problems: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Saturday, Ulyanov wrote, “Russia calls upon the #IAEA Secretariat and Iran to settle the problems with access through constructive dialogue, in businesslike manner, in accordance with standard procedures and without delay.”

Ulyanov had already reacted to the International Atomic Energy Agency's recent anti-Iranian resolution on Friday, noting, and “The #IAEA BG adopted resolution calling upon #Iran to provide access to 2 locations specified by Agency. #Russia and #China voted against. While stressing the need for Tehran and IAEA to settle this problem without delay, we believe that the resolution can be counterproductive.”

