Jun 20, 2020

Envoy denies answering query on UK role in Yemen war

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – UK ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire has not responded to a question about London's role in the escalation of the tension in Yemen and the crimes committed by Saudi Arabia in the country.

In a tweet on June 9, UK ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire posted a video outlining ways to end the Yemeni war.

The video message provoked a number of reactions, most notably due to the sale of advanced British military weapons to Saudi Arabia and its increase after the Yemeni war begun.

In this regard, MNA’s correspondent called on the British ambassador to explain the reason for the increase in arms sales from Britain to Saudi Arabia after the start of the Yemeni war, which, despite nearly two weeks, he has not yet responded.

In January 2020, the Oxfam Foundation reported that arms sales to Riyadh had increased by 45 % despite international pressure against the Saudi-led coalition to end the war in Yemen.

