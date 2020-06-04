British FM reacts to US protests

Asked during an interview on Sky News whether he condemned police violence in the United States, Raab said, “Anyone that saw the footage of the treatment of George Floyd would have been moved and distressed as I was, and I think seeing the protests and the violence is very distressing," according to Reuters.

“You mention media freedoms and journalistic freedoms, of course, the US has a tradition of protecting all of those things and yes we do expect that to continue.”

Raab said Britain would “of course” raise difficult issues with the United States when it needed to.

“We want to see America come together,” he said.

George Floyd an American black man died last week after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. The death set off protests that spread across America, and now, beyond.

His death has also led to the protests of thousands of people across the world, including the UK, Greece, France, Finland, Sweden, and etc.

So far, nearly 10,000 people have been arrested in anti-racism protests in the United States, and 11 killed.

