ISFAHAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – The first leg of the final of Iran futsal league was held on Friday in Isfahan where Mes Sungun defeated its host Giti Pasand 4-3. The second leg will be held on June 26 in Tabriz.

Sporting events were postponed in Iran due to the coronavirus outbreak. Iran Professional League will also resume this week. Matches will be held with health guidelines in place and with no spectators in stadiums.