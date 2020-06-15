Indonesia underscores improvement of mutual ties with Iran

She wished success for Qalibaf in improving the economy, promoting peace and stability, hoping for expansion of Iran-Indonesia parliamentary relations.

The Indonesian official expressed hope for the improvement of the global economy and social productivity by maintaining solidarity among all nations in coronavirus time.

On May 28, the new Iranian lawmakers elected Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former mayor of Tehran, as the new speaker of the Parliament.

In an open session, Ghalibaf secured 230 votes out of a total of 264 votes cast to become the Parliament speaker, followed by Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani with 17 votes, and Mostafa Mirsalim – a candidate in the 2017 presidential elections – with 12 votes.

As of his election, a number of his foreigner counterparts have sent congratulatory messages for Ghalibaf.

