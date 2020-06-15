  1. Politics
Jun 15, 2020, 10:29 PM

Friendship between Iran, Italy deep-rooted in traditional parliamentary ties

Friendship between Iran, Italy deep-rooted in traditional parliamentary ties

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Italian Republic Roberto Fico said that friendship between Islamic Republic of Iran and Italy stems from traditional parliamentary ties.

In a message on Monday, he congratulated his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf's election, saying friendship between Iran and Italy is deep-rooted in traditional parliamentary relations.

Italian Parliament speaker pointed to the spread of the coronavirus global pandemic, COVID-19, and said, “both countries are fighting against the dire consequences of the andemic.”

Ghalibaf's election indicates Iran's determination for passing crisis and returning to the normal conditions.  

He reiterated, “I am confident that cooperation between Iranian and Italian parliaments will be expanded by taking advantages of valuable situations and holding bilateral talks on issues of mutual concerns.”

MA/4950481

News Code 159844

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News