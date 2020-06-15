Friendship between Iran, Italy deep-rooted in traditional parliamentary ties

In a message on Monday, he congratulated his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf's election, saying friendship between Iran and Italy is deep-rooted in traditional parliamentary relations.

Italian Parliament speaker pointed to the spread of the coronavirus global pandemic, COVID-19, and said, “both countries are fighting against the dire consequences of the andemic.”

Ghalibaf's election indicates Iran's determination for passing crisis and returning to the normal conditions.

He reiterated, “I am confident that cooperation between Iranian and Italian parliaments will be expanded by taking advantages of valuable situations and holding bilateral talks on issues of mutual concerns.”

