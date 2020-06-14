  1. Politics
Jun 14, 2020, 3:54 PM

Austria felicitates Ghalibaf on election as Iran’s Parl. speaker

Austria felicitates Ghalibaf on election as Iran’s Parl. speaker

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – President of the Austrian National Council Wolfgang Sobotka has sent a message to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf over his election as Parliament Speaker.

Parliaments, as the beating hearts of democracy, play a key role in societies, wrote Sobotka in his message.

Pointing to the significant role that parliamentary ties could play in building trust and de-escalating tensions, Sobotka expressed hope for the expansion of friendly parliamentary relations between Iran and Austria during Ghalibaf’s tenure.

He also wished Ghalibaf health and success amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 28, the new Iranian lawmakers elected Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former mayor of Tehran, as the new speaker of the Parliament.

MAH/ 4949172

News Code 159791

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News