Austria felicitates Ghalibaf on election as Iran’s Parl. speaker

Parliaments, as the beating hearts of democracy, play a key role in societies, wrote Sobotka in his message.

Pointing to the significant role that parliamentary ties could play in building trust and de-escalating tensions, Sobotka expressed hope for the expansion of friendly parliamentary relations between Iran and Austria during Ghalibaf’s tenure.

He also wished Ghalibaf health and success amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 28, the new Iranian lawmakers elected Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former mayor of Tehran, as the new speaker of the Parliament.

