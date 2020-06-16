  1. World
Jun 16, 2020, 11:41 AM

COVID-19 death toll exceeds 439,000 worldwide

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Globally, 8,118,908 people have been diagnosed with the virus up to Tuesday and more than 439,000 have died from the coronavirus and 4,231,648 people have recovered

While COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world, most cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the USA with 2,182,950 cases. Brazil and Russia stand next with 891,556 and 537,210 cases respectively.

The US has also registered the highest fatality rate with 118,283 cases followed by Brazil with 44,118 and the UK with 41,736 deaths.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has reached 343,091, with a total death toll of 9,915.

The COVID-19 death toll in Spain surged to 27,136, and the number of confirmed cases rising to 291,189.

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Monday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 189,876 in Iran, claiming the lives of 8,950 people.

