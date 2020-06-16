  1. Culture
Jun 16, 2020, 10:49 AM

UK's Ramsgate Filmfest. to host 3 Iranian titles

UK's Ramsgate Filmfest. to host 3 Iranian titles

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Three Iranian short films, namely ‘ Braceball’, ‘Don’t Worry’ and ‘The Pains of the Sea’ will take part in the 4th Ramsgate International Film and TV Festival in the UK.

Written and directed by Reyhane Mortezaeinia, ‘Braceball’ narrates the story of a young boy with a disability, who loves soccer and makes every effort to have his dream come true in spite of his physical limitations.

‘Don’t Worry’ by Mana Pakseresht, narrates the story of a teenager who is alone at home on her birthday due to self-quarantine. Though, her mother who is a nurse and is in the hospital has a surprise for the girl.

Directed by Mohammad Reza Masoudi, 'The Pains of the Sea’ is about Syrian and Iraqi immigrants who are trying to cross the sea to reach Turkey. A mother must choose between the life of her child and her own life in the sea.

Set in England's Royal Harbour, and the stunning location to multiple award-winning and acclaimed TV and Film productions, the 4th Ramsgate International Film and TV Festival will show new works and help promote filmmakers and cultural awareness.

ZZ/4950201

News Code 159856

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News