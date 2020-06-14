‘Copper Notes of a Dream’ to go to New Zealand’s Doc Edge festival

The festival’s website has cherished the Iranian documentary, saying, “A remarkable, daring and highly original film about Children Power.”

'Copper Notes of a Dream' is about a ten-year-old Palestinian refugee, Malook, who lives in Jarmuk, a suburb of Damascus in Syria, which is ruined during the war with ISIS. Malook dreams of becoming a singer. Together with his older sister Ghofran, he is planning to organize a concert with professional musicians.

To earn money for the concert, Malook and some friends pull the copper lines out of the walls of empty buildings that are riddled with bullets and rockets and write apologies for their theft on the walls, in the hope that people who have fled ever return.

In consideration of the Covid-19 pandemic and New Zealand’s robust efforts to keep everyone healthy, inspired and motivated, the organizers introduce the first-ever entirely online film festival and free school program exclusive to New Zealand audiences and communities across the country.

The organizers offer a true film festival experience possible online with scheduled screenings to watch with friends and family followed by Q&A sessions with filmmakers.

'Copper Notes of a Dream' was picked as one of the 15 winners of the 35th International Documentary Film Festival Munich in Germany in April.

The documentary also received a special mention for Best Feature Documentary Director at the 22nd Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People in Greece.

