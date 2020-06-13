Iranian animation 'Eaten' to go on screen at three intl. film festivals

The film is about life in a mysterious and unknown planet, a rabbit-like creature is eaten, but that's not the end of the story.

The animation is set to go on screen at the 10th edition of Supertoon International Animation Festival in Croatia, the 14th edition of The Toronto Animated Image Society (TAIS) in Canada, and FluXus Animation Film Festival in the Netherlands.

Iranian animated piece has also taken part at the 27th Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film in Germany which was held on 5-10 May 2020.

All the festival will take place as online events due to coronavirus pandemic.

Supertoon International Animation Festival specializes in short animated films and takes place every summer in the Adriatic city of Šibenik, Croatia, turning the entire city into a bona fide open-air theater. Its 10th edition will unfold over five days, from 20th to 24th of July 2020, and screen, in competition, around 200 of the freshest, most interesting short animated films from around the world at Mala loža and Gorica open-air cinemas – with all the necessary precautions regarding the global Covid-19 pandemic and public gatherings.

The Toronto Animated Image Society (TAIS) is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to exploring and promoting the art of independent animation through production, screenings, workshops and exhibitions.The focus of TAIS artistic vision is on offering artists at all stages of development the opportunity to show their work and access production resources so that they can contribute to the expanding boundaries of animation as a discipline through creation.

FluXus Animation Film Festival 2020 will take place in only one day. There will be multiple screenings for both children and adults, and the audience will vote for the best film.

