Iranian short film ‘The Stain’ wins at UK festival

The 12-minute flick is about an ex-soldier working in a movie theater who battles a blood-red stain that appears on screen every time a war film plays. The more he fights the stain, the bigger it gets until it drips onto the floor and leaves a puddle. Unable to remove the stain, the man must face his unresolved trauma about his life in the military.

‘The Stain’ has been screened at some global events, including the "One Shot" International Short Film Festival in Armenia and "The Wild West" FreedomFest 2019 in the US.

The Small Axe festival welcomes the films that address social, political and ideological issues.

Any film is accepted to the festival as long as it is less than 30 minutes.

This edition of the festival was held online on July 17-19, 2020.

