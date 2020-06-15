‘Among the Hills’ awarded at MENA Film Festival

‘Among The Hills’ won the Feature Film Award at the festival which was held on June 11-13.

The film is about the adventures of a teacher named Amir. Amir enters a strange border area. He is supposed to teach in a nomadic school. This school is an old bus with no students which is rented by the Education Office. The bus owner comes to take the bus. Amir enters nomadic life and asks the parents to help him keep the school. He notices the problems of nomadic women and children and faces self-immolation, poor health, ethnic intolerance, and hard living conditions for girls in the region. Due to the difficult circumstances, Amir must decide whether to continue his efforts or return to the city.

The film has also been screened at five other international festivals in South Korea, China, Canada, Sweden and France.

MR/4949664