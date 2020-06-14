‘Asak’ to vie at Intl. Festival of Ethnological Film in Belgrade

‘Asak’ (small hand-mill in Persian) narrates the life of a blind 80-year-old man living in southern Iran, who’s been gifted with the knowledge of interpreting dreams. He goes to the mountains and finds the rock he needs by touching and tasting them, and earns a living by making and selling utensils. His strong daughter, too, has a world of her own.

The documentary won the best film award in competition with 29 other titles at the 20th edition of Golden Saffron Documentary Film Festival in Turkey.

The International Festival of Ethnological Film was established in 1992 and it initially mostly presented the national TV production on folklore and customs of the Balkan and Slavic peoples. Over the years, the Festival began to cover a wide variety of issues in cultural and social anthropology around the world. Its mission is to foster research and creative approaches to ethnographic documentaries, to educate public on diverse local cultural traditions, as well as to raise voice addressing problems of the modern society, which often neglects the values of cultural heritage.

The Festival is organized annually by the Ethnographic Museum in Belgrade.

The 29th edition of International Festival of Ethnological Film will be held on 13–16 October 2020 in Belgrade, Serbia.

ZZ/4948817