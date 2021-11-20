Protesters denounce acquittal of white supremacist in US

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all five counts he had faced, including two murder charges over the killings in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year, Press TV said in a report on Saturday.

In response to his shocking acquittal on Friday, pro-justice protesters held rallies in cities across the country from New York in the east to California in the west.

In Columbus, Ohio, protesters upset by the verdict marched and then gathered outside the statehouse, chanting “the whole damn system is guilty as hell” and “send that killer kid to jail.”

Police declared a riot in Oregon’s largest city as protesters started small fires in Oregon's capital but were quickly dispersed, according to an eyewitness, who said no tear gas or rubber bullets were fired.

Angry protesters in Portland cornered riot police into a garage on Friday night, hours after the acquittal.

After three-and-a-half days of deliberation, a jury on Friday, Rittenhouse was cleared of two counts of intentional homicide, one count of attempted homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety.

US President Joe Biden, who during last year's election campaign tweeted a video that appeared to link Rittenhouse to white supremacists, said he was dismayed over the verdict. However, he said he supported the court verdict and called on all to be calm.

KI/PR