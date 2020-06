Tehran backs UN Human Rights Council session against racism in United States

In a statement on Wednesday, Mousavi welcomed urgent meetings of the Human Rights Council during June 17-18 to review the killing of George Floyd and the issue of racism in the US.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that UN capacities, resources, and mechanisms should concentrate on combating phenomena such as racism," Mousavi said, noting that based on its religious, cultural and national teachings, Islamic Iran has always been a pioneer in countering and combating racism, and believes in systematic combat against racism in some parts of the world, especially in the US.

"Palestinian people have been a victim of discrimination and racism over the past few decades, and what we are witnessing today in the American society is the result of systematic racism and injustice in the foundations and structures of the US political system," he added.

It is not just the American society and people who have been and are victims of racism and injustice of their governments, but other nations have also had a bitter experience of discriminatory behavior and practice, along with the oppression and injustice of the US governments, he added.

Photo: The head of a statue of Christopher Columbus was pulled off amid protests in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston on June 10, 2020 [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

