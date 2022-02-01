Anti-Asian hate crimes in US spiked 339% in 2021: report

The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism released a compilation of hate crime data this week, and it found that anti-Asian hate crimes rose by 339 percent in 2021 compared with 2020, the Hill cited a report by NBC News as saying.

For all hate crimes in general, Los Angeles reported more incidents than other cities in the US, followed by New York.

Across most cities, the data found that Black Americans continue to be the most targeted group. In New York, the Jewish community reported the highest number of hate crimes last year.

The report also included data on hate incidents, which include nonviolent forms of discrimination such as harassment and shunning. Between March 2020 and September 2021, around 10,370 hate incidents were reported by the Stop AAPI Hate nonprofit.

The data from this report supports similar numbers recently released in cities such as New York and San Francisco.

KI/PR