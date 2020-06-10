Be ashamed of crying wolf over detention of an Iranian

"#USAmbUK should be ashamed of himself crying wolf over detention of an Iranian, while his comaptriots chanting #BlackLivesMattters are brutally suppressed at home," the Iranian ambassador wrote.

"Can’t he see from window 10,000s Londoners asking US gov to stop violence against innocents/respect human rights?"

Baeidinejad's remarks came while in recent days, the protests following George Floyd's death have been spreading in the world and more than 650 cities and towns across the US. People of all colors, creeds, ages, and walks of life took to the streets to show their anger over the racism and police brutality.

Thousands of supporters of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, denouncing the alleged systemic racism in the US law enforcement, filled the streets of the big US cities of New York, Seattle, Washington, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, and other smaller towns of Vidor in Texas, Havre in Montana, and Marion in Ohio on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people marched in Washington DC, in the city's largest protest so far. In Washington, protesters chanting "Black Lives Matter" took to the streets and gathered at several different points, including Capitol Hill and the Lincoln Memorial, before setting out on marches that converged near the vastly expanded security perimeter around the White House.

According to media reports, it was the largest protest rally in Washington since Floyd’s death.

Floyd died on May 25 when the US cop knelt on his neck.

HJ/IRN83817091