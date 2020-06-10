  1. Politics
Jun 10, 2020, 4:00 PM

Baeidinejad to American counterpart:

Be ashamed of crying wolf over detention of an Iranian

Be ashamed of crying wolf over detention of an Iranian

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – In a tweet on Wednesday, Iran's Ambassador to UK Hamid Baeidinjad lashed out at United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom Woody Johnson for his latest remarks urging the release of the detained Iranian citizen Morad Tahbaz by the Islamic Republic.

"#USAmbUK should be ashamed of himself crying wolf over detention of an Iranian, while his comaptriots chanting #BlackLivesMattters are brutally suppressed at home," the Iranian ambassador wrote.

"Can’t he see from window 10,000s Londoners asking US gov to stop violence against innocents/respect human rights?"

Baeidinejad's remarks came while in recent days, the protests following George Floyd's death have been spreading in the world and more than 650 cities and towns across the US. People of all colors, creeds, ages, and walks of life took to the streets to show their anger over the racism and police brutality.

Thousands of supporters of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, denouncing the alleged systemic racism in the US law enforcement, filled the streets of the big US cities of New York, Seattle, Washington, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, and other smaller towns of Vidor in Texas, Havre in Montana, and Marion in Ohio on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people marched in Washington DC, in the city's largest protest so far. In Washington, protesters chanting "Black Lives Matter" took to the streets and gathered at several different points, including Capitol Hill and the Lincoln Memorial, before setting out on marches that converged near the vastly expanded security perimeter around the White House.

According to media reports, it was the largest protest rally in Washington since Floyd’s death.

Floyd died on May 25 when the US cop knelt on his neck.

HJ/IRN83817091

News Code 159655

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News