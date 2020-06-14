US addicted to infringement of international laws: Mousavi

In a tweet on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi posted an extract from the Los Angeles Times in which Trump called for law and order and threatened to deploy troops to major cities.

“How in the world does the US regime being addicted to the infringement of international laws and norms expect ordinary Americans to believe the call for “law and order” ?!,” he wrote.

After the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in the US, people in large cities across the country held demonstrations to express their anger against police brutality and racism.

FA/FNA 13990325000997