AIPAC has poisoned US politics for years, says Iran Foreign Minister

"If there were ever any questions of WHO dictates US—& Western—policy in the Mid East, this headline screams it loud & clear," wrote Zarif in a Thursday tweet by posting a picture of an article in 'Jewish Telegraphic Agency'.

"#AIPAC has poisoned US politics for years, overtly giving instructions to Congress. Time to end #APARTHEID Israel's tyranny over Western halls of power," he added.

According to a report in 'Jewish Telegraphic Agency', the leading pro-Israel lobby in the United States is telling lawmakers that they are free to criticize Israel’s looming annexation plans — just as long as the criticism stops there.

The report added that the donor, who is deeply involved in lobbying Congress, said AIPAC was making it clear that it would not object should lawmakers choose to criticize annexation. “We are telling the senators ‘feel free to criticize annexation, but don’t cut off aid to Israel,’” said the donor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

ZZ/FNA13990322000674