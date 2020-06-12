  1. Politics
Zarif warns intl. community on consequences of appeasing bully

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on the international community to wake up to the consequences of appeasing Washington’s bullying after the US imposed sanctions on some members of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“International Criminal COURT now blackmailed by lawless gang posing as diplomats,” Zarif tweeted late Thursday.

He added, “What else will it take for the global community to wake up & smell the consequences of appeasing the bully? And, who else should the US terrorize before appeasers realize EVEN they might be next?”

According to US media reports, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and Attorney General Willian Barr announced Thursday that the US will authorize economic sanctions against members of the International Criminal Court who improperly target US officials and American allies.

The reports added that the order follows a recent ICC decision to allow an investigation into US personnel in Afghanistan for alleged war crimes.

