Palestinian people have no choice but resort to resistance: Deputy FM

To realize undeniable right of determining their destiny, people of Palestine have no choice but to resort to resistance, he said in an IOC conference.

Following the recent announcement of the Zionist regime to implement a plan on annexation of part of the occupied territories especially the West Bank and the US government’s support for this hostile plan, Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the level of foreign ministers addressed the case today by holding an extraordinary meeting through video conference.

By reiterating the unwavering stance and commitment of the Islamic Republic of Iran in defending Palestinian cause, Baharvand expounded Tehran’s view on the current threats of the Zionist regime, its main sponsor i.e. the United States, and effective solution to resolve the longstanding and age-old crisis in the Islamic world.

He strongly condemned the moves taken by the Zionist regime in announcing relocation of its capital to Al-Quds [Jerusalem] as well as its plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian and US’s support for these measures and emphasized the definite inefficiency of the policy of negotiation and appeasement with the Zionist regime.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baharvand pointed to Iran’s solution to the Palestinian conflict and reiterated, “Islamic Republic of Iran and its leadership have repeatedly proposed the approval of a nationwide referendum with the participation of all Palestinians inside and outside Palestine with any religious and political background."

At this meeting, which was held at the request of the Palestinian Authority and at the invitation of Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC], Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand participated on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting was held with the participation of foreign ministers of OIC and other political officials of OIC’s member states.

