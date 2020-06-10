Palestine calls for establishing intl. front against Israeli annexation plan

He made the remarks in a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah which was held via videoconference and noted that the Israeli plan must be nipped in the bud.

Al-Maliki called for the formation of an international front to counter the Israeli annexation plan.

He called on the Security Council, the UN General Assembly, the Human Rights Council and the International Court of Justice to take action against the Israeli Regime.

He further said that the International community must impose economic sanctions on the Zionist regime.

According to Al-Maliki, if this plan is implemented, the Israeli conflict will still continue and the Al-Aqsa Mosque will also be completely under Israeli control.

He stressed that the Palestinians will continue their resistance to stop the annexation plan and they will only live in their own homeland.

The Zionist regime intends to annex parts of the West Bank occupied in the 1967 war to its territory. This is part of Trump’s “Deal of the Century” and has angered Palestinians and international communities such as the European Union.

In this plan, the Zionist regime annexes the West Bank towns and the strategic Jordanian Valley to the Occupied Territories.

