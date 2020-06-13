Showing Iran as security threat, goal of US, Zionist regime: FM Zarif

Zarif made the remarks in a live Instagram interview on Saturday.

In response to the question of the strategy of the Iranian Foreign Ministry in dealing with the external pressures, Zarif said, “ “The policy we chose at the beginning of 11th and 12th government dubbed ‘hope and prudence’ was to try to interact with the world. I believe that this policy is a right and accurate policy."

However, he added, "The Israeli regime and the United States have made their utmost efforts over the past years, especially during Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, to show Iran as a security threat.”

There is a term in the international relations that if you do not have a good relationship with a country, make it difficult for the whole world and tell the world that this country poses a security problem for you, he said.

“[The situation over] our nuclear issue provided the suitable condition for the Israeli regime to tell the world that Iran is a security threat.”

“That’s why we are facing some challenges as they [the US and the Israeli regime] have been making their utmost effort to realize their malicious objectives,” Zarif stressed.

