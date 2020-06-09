Talks underway for exporting corona-related products overseas: official

Head of International Interaction Center of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology Affairs Mahdi Ghalenoei said that effective steps have been taken for easing the export of coronavirus products of domestic companies to other countries.

He made the remarks in an interview with Mehr news agency on Tue. and stated, “the issue of exporting products related to COVID-19 has become important at the condition that many countries are unable to export these products.”

Currently, more than 80 countries in the world have been banned from exporting corona-related products due to the terms and conditions created in this regard, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalenoei pointed to the products that can be exported and added, “COVID-19 diagnostic kits, ventilators, oxygen generators, pulse oximeters, thermometers, face mask production equipment, medical gloves, disinfectant solutions, etc. are of the products that are produced by knowledge-based companies in the country and meet the country’s demands.”

Many countries in the world need these products and cannot produce themselves due to the lack of infrastructure as well as some other factors, he stressed.

Turning to the target countries for exporting such products, he said, “these countries include Central Asian states, and neighboring countries, including Oman and Qatar. This issue can create a golden opportunity for Iranian knowledge-based companies to be able to export their products.”

