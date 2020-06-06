1,200 medical centers conducting coronavirus tests in Iran: Rouhnai

Making the remarks at the meeting of National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, he hailed the efforts of the Iranian medical staff in combat against Covid-19, saying that the fight with the disease will be continued until the discovery a suitable treatment and vaccine for its.

He required the Iranian nation to have their routine lifestyle but act more prudently dealing with the lethal respiratory virus and continue preserving the health protocols since the outbreak is probable to go one for several months.

Rouhani said that by the present time 20 percent of Iranians have been infected by the disease and as predicted between 40 percent to 70 percent of the people will be infected.

The Iranian President underlined the significance of moving towards online platforms for running Iran's education system and etc. as well as focusing on improving long-distance jobs insterad of urging the physical presence of staff at work laces.

HJ/4942193/83811560