Jun 23, 2020

Iran to respond strongly to enemies in border areas: cmdr

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said that the Islamic Republic responds strongly to enemies when it comes to national security.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during a military exercise in the Kurdestan province noting that the purpose of the exercise is to establish coordination between different forces so that there are no operational difficulties in the field.

“The exercise is held near the northern Iraqi border and one of our main goals is to eliminate the rest of the terrorists in this region,” he added.

He went on to say that in previous years, these operations were carried out with the aim of eliminating terrorists and that the Islamic Republic responds strongly when it comes to its national security.

According to Pakpour, the Iraqi authorities must make more efforts in securing their borders and clearing the region from terrorists.

